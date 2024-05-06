2024 May 6 12:43

DP World acquires Laos dry port operator Savan Logistics

DP World has completed the acquisition of Savan Logistics, operator of the Savannakhet dry port in the Savannakhet Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Laos, according to the company's release.

Savan Logistics has been operating the dry port since 2016.

Situated on the west end of the 1,450-kilometre-long East-West Economic Corridor linking Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, the 140,456-square-metre dry port is utilised by key regional cargo owners and logistics companies to connect various supply chains along the corridor. It also boasts about 23,000 square metres of warehousing facilities, including a 11,000-square-metre bonded area.

In addition to dry port and warehousing services, DP World will also manage cross-border transport, freight forwarding, and integrated logistics solutions.