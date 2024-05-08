2024 May 8 17:11

VARD picks TMC to equip newbuild cable laying vessel

The VARD shipbuilding group has contracted TMC Compressors (TMC) to supply a complete marine compressed air system to a newbuild cable laying vessel that it is constructing for Prysmian, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, TMC will deliver a marine compressed air system consisting of control and service air compressors to the vessel.

Norway-headquartered TMC will manufacture the equipment in the Nordic region and deliver it to one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway. TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.



This is the third cable laying vessel Prysmian has contracted with VARD. The second – named Monna Lisa - is still under construction, and the first vessel, Leonardo da Vinci, was delivered from VARD to Prysmian in 2021.

VARD has chosen TMC to supply the marine compressed air system to all three vessels.



The new cable laying vessel is of VARD 9 18 design and especially designed for advanced subsea operations. With a length of approximately 185 metres and a breadth of about 34 metres, the vessel will be equipped with advanced cable installation solutions, such as three carousels for a total capacity of 19. 000 tonnes, positioning itself among the highest cable loading capacity vessels in the market and enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the site, for an overall improved project efficiency.

The vessel is designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania in Tulcea, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway.

TMC is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.