2024 May 3 16:43

CMA CGM to launch M2X - Mexico Express Service connecting Far East to Mexico

CMA CGM announced the launch of its new service, M2X - Mexico Express, specifically designed to streamline shipments from the Far East to Mexico's West Coast, according to the company's release.



Rotation: Tianjin - Qingdao - Busan - Ensenada - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Yokohama - Busan - Tianjin

North China Coverage : Direct service to Qingdao and Tianjin, providing competitive transit times

Reefer connection enhanced: Directly connects reefers from Mexico and Central America West Coast with key markets in North China and Japan

Reliability : Direct, fixed-day weekly service cycling with a fleet of 8 dedicated ships

Inaugural departure: The first departure of the ANL WANGARATTA is scheduled for May 11th from Busan