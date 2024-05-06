2024 May 6 16:09

Incat Crowther-commissioned to design new fast supply vessel for African offshore energy sector

Incat Crowther and Penguin International have been commissioned to design and construct a new 36-metre fast supply vessel (FSV) for O3S – Oil Senegal Support Services, a homegrown Senegalese operator servicing the country's fledgling offshore energy sector, according to the company's release.

The new, state-of-the-art vessel will be capable of transporting 28 service personnel as well as 20 tonnes of cargo at speeds of up to 33.5 knots. The vessel design represents a unique blend of features from the offshore wind and offshore oil and gas sectors. The underlying catamaran hull form is derived from Penguin's proven WindFlex-32 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), which was co-developed with Incat Crowther.

The vessel’s air-conditioned cabin on the main deck will feature spacious and comfortable seating as well as a medical suite, two toilets and dedicated luggage holds. The main cabin will also contain a refreshment kiosk and large TVs for safety briefings. Each demi hull features two berths for the vessel’s crew in addition to bathrooms complete with shower facilities.

The large 62m2 foredeck optimises operational flexibility with a dedicated, enclosed cargo area and a FROG crew transfer crane that enables the safe transfer of personnel from the vessel to offshore infrastructure. The vessel has also been fitted with an ultra-high performance bow fender to optimise safety when transferring personnel to the platform in open ocean conditions.

The vessel’s elevated wheelhouse provides an excellent line of sight for the captain, while the upper deck also features a spacious, dedicated mess area and toilet for service personnel and the vessel’s four crew.

Designed with operational efficiency in mind, the new vessel will also be fitted with the latest emissions reduction technology to ensure it is IMO Tier III compliant – offering emissions compliance significantly beyond other vessels operating in the region.

Construction on the new FSV is expected to start later this year, with delivery of the new vessel expected to take place in 2025.