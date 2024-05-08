2024 May 8 18:00

ADNOC signs third long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG project

ADNOC announced today the signing of a 15-year Heads of Agreement (LNG agreement) with EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW), one of the largest energy companies in Germany, for the delivery of 0.6 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The Ruwais LNG plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to run on clean power and will leverage the latest technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to minimize emissions and drive efficiency, according to the company's release.

This agreement marks the third long-term LNG supply agreement from the project. The deliveries are expected to start in 2028, upon commencement of commercial operations.

The UAE-Germany Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA), signed in 2022, aims to advance cooperation in energy security, decarbonization and lower-carbon fuels.



The LNG agreement is contingent upon a final investment decision (FID) on the project, including regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement between the two companies. When completed, the project, which consists of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa, will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity to around 15mmtpa.