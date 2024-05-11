2024 May 11 17:19

Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition

The collaboration titled “Accelerating Decarbonisation & Energy Transition” will focus on four key themes



Seatrium, a global provider of engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries, has announced a three-year Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2024 in Houston, Texas. This agreement builds on the successful history of collaboration between the two organisations and aims to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition in the maritime and offshore sectors.



The TCA with ABS, aptly titled “Accelerating Decarbonisation & Energy Transition”, will focus on four key themes: Decarbonisation, Electrification, New Energies, and Digital Transformation. The goal is to develop and commercialise green retrofit products and services, including but not limited to carbon capture, energy efficiency enhancement measures such as air lubrication systems and wind assisted propulsion as well as the integration of low/zero carbon energy sources on offshore assets, electrification, and digital technologies.



ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimised performance, and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.



Seatrium Limited Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.