2024 May 6 11:42

Seatrium secures FPSO topsides integration contract with MODEC

Seatrium Limited has secured a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) topsides integration contract from Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd., a MODEC Group company, according to the company's release.

The contract scope of work covers the installation and integration of topside modules onboard the FPSO Errea Wittu, and includes completion and commissioning support for MODEC.

The FPSO Errea Wittu will be deployed in the Uaru Field, Stabroek Block, approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. The FPSO Errea Wittu is expected to have a production capacity of 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels of water per day (bwpd), 540 million cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas production and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil. The Group is currently undertaking integration work for FPSO Bacalhau, which will be operating in the Bacalhau field, Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.