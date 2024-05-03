2024 May 3 18:00

Holland America Line begins pilot test of renewable fuels on its flagship, Rotterdam

Holland America Line announced the start of a long-term biofuel test on its flagship, Rotterdam, leveraging 100% low carbon intensity biofuel while sailing within the Norwegian World Heritage Fjords, according to the company's release. The ship bunkered the biofuel before leaving the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, April 27, 2024, and will operate one of its four engines using low carbon intensity oil derived from organic waste or residues and certified according to the EU Renewable Energy Directive while in the Fjords. The GoodFuels MR1-100 sustainable biofuel supplied by FincoEnergies will yield an estimated 86% reduction in life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions.



The initial tests will occur on one of the ship's four engines during cruises this month, with the potential to expand to multiple engines during the summer while operating in the Norwegian World Heritage Fjords, specifically Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord.



Holland America Line's existing ships operate on biofuels without modifications to the engine or fuel structure. Holland America Line continues to partner with companies to find ways to reduce emissions and develop alternative fuels and technologies.



Holland America Line is one of the first Carnival Corporation brands to run a long-term 100% biofuel shipboard operation, having completed a successful first test in August 2022. Carnival Corporation's German line AIDA also tested GoodFuels biofuels on board AIDAprima in Rotterdam in 2022. While biofuels have been tested on large diesel engines at shoreside research facilities and in other shipping segments, these tests are among the first live tests on working cruise ships.

The two cruise lines' biofuel tests support the overall environmental mission, goals and aspirations of Carnival Corporation. Carnival Corporation's 2023 Sustainability Report released in April 2024 shows the company is making significant achievements toward its 2030 goals and the overall aspiration to achieve net zero emissions from ship operations by 2050.



