2024 May 11 11:02

Petramina welcomes VLGC duo in its tanker fleet

Pertamina International Shipping takes top tier position in ASEAN LPG transport, welcoming 2 VLGC tankers to its fleet

PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has announced the acquisition two additional Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), named VLGC Pertamina Gas Caspia and VLGC Pertamina Gas Dahlia which are specifically optimized for transporting vital commodities like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as other petrochemicals such as propylene and ammonia, intended for international trade routes, the shipping company said in its news release.



Each of the new tankers measures an impressive 300 meters in length or equivalent to two football fields, with a capacity of 91,000m3. They were constructed at Hanwha Ocean, a globally renowned shipyard located in South Korea.



The two giant tankers were officially launched on May 9, 2024 at Hanwha-Okpo Shipyard in Geoje City, South Korea, a shipping hub located over 300 kilometers away from the capital Seoul. Stakeholders witnessing this important launch included Secretary of the Indonesian Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Rabin Indrajad Hattari; Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim of the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul, Zelda Wulan Kartika. Representing PIS at the event were Director of Business Planning Eka Suhendra and Director of Fleet Muhammad Irfan Zainul Fikri.



Secretary of the Indonesian Ministry of SOEs, Rabin Indrajad Hattari, extended a warm welcome to the arrival of PIS’s two latest VLGCs, reinforcing its pivotal role in Indonesia’s energy distribution landscape and amplifying Indonesia’s maritime prowess on the global stage. He stressed these vessels’ timely arrival and pivotal role in LPG distribution, championing a more eco-friendly energy solution for both industries and households.



CEO of Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), Yoki Firnandi, stated that the addition of these vessels positions PIS as the foremost VLGC fleet owner in Southeast Asia, bolstering the fleet to a total of seven vessels.



The new tankers are prioritized for international routes and scheduled to embark on their inaugural voyage from Houston, Texas in the US in early May 2024. Currently, there are 419 VLGC tankers sailing around the world, with an average ship age of 10.08 years. With the addition of two new fleets, PIS now has seven VLGC tankers with an average age of 3.42 years.



Previously, PIS also had several new environmentally-friendly dual-fuel LPG tankers in Indonesia, including Pertamina Gas 1, Pertamina Gas 2, Pertamina Gas Amaryllis, Pertamina Gas Tulip, and Pertamina Gas Bergenia.



Furthermore, VLGC Pertamina Gas Caspia and VLGC Pertamina Gas Dahlia also have several superior features, such as the highest load flexibility in their class, up to 39 cargo combinations, and full accommodation anti-piracy measures for crew safety and comfort.



In fact, the VLGC Pertamina Gas Dahlia is directly managed by PIS and operated by a fully Indonesian crew.



As part of Pertamina’s sustainability commitments, the vessels are equipped with energy-saving devices and shaft generators that increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, and they use environmentally-friendly dual-fuel and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce acid rain (NOx) pollution.



With the addition of these vessels, PIS’s fleet now totals 102 units, comprising Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Suezmax vessels, and other fleets of various sizes, with 60 of them serving international routes.