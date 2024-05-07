2024 May 7 17:05

TotalEnergies and Sinopec strengthen cooperation

On the occasion of the state visit to France by the President of the People's Republic of China, TotalEnergies, represented by Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (“SINOPEC”), represented by Ma Yongsheng, Chairman, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to deepen their collaboration, notably in low-carbon energies, according to the company's release.

TotalEnergies and SINOPEC have been working together for many years, notably in Angola and Brazil in Upstream operations, and more generally in various domains such as oil, LNG, oil product trading, and engineering. Recently, the companies have joined forces to develop a 230,000 tons per year sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production unit at a SINOPEC refinery in China.

This strategic cooperation agreement aims to further develop the partnership between TotalEnergies and SINOPEC and seize new opportunities by leveraging their respective expertise. In particular, the two companies plan to combine their R&D expertise in biofuels, green hydrogen, CCUS and decarbonization.



