2024 May 3 17:06

GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a License Agreement for the use of GTT membrane containment technology for onshore LNG storage

GTT and PipeChina Engineering Technology Innovation Co. Ltd (PipeChina Innovation) announced the signing of a License Agreement for the use of GTT membrane containment technology for onshore LNG storage. Through this partnership, the two companies are committed to jointly pursuing commercial projects dedicated to the construction, in the near future, of onshore LNG storage tanks, equipped with renewable energy storage features and incorporating the GST membrane containment technology developed by GTT.

Sang Guangshi, General Manager of PipeChina Innovation, and Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China formalized the agreement at GTT’s headquarters. The signing was witnessed by senior executives from both organizations, Jiang Changliang – Vice President of PipeChina Group and Philippe Berterottière – Chairman & CEO of GTT Group.