2024 May 6 18:00

CMA CGM to suspend Bremerhaven call on its SAFRAN service connecting East Coast South America with Europe

CMA CGM to suspend Bremerhaven call on its SAFRAN service connecting East Coast South America with Europe, according to the company's release.



This service will stop offering Bremerhaven, as from the m/v "CAP SAN TAINARO" voy. 0EWI1S1MA, ETA London of May 30th, 2024.

Last call in Bremerhaven will be performed with m/v "CAP SAN MALEAS" voy. 0EWHZS1MA, on May 29th, 2024



The new rotation will be: London, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Tanger Med, Santos, Paranagua, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Rio Grande, Paranagua, Santos, Tanger Med, London.