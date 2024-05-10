2024 May 10 15:37

MITSUI E&S production volume of large marine engines reaches 155 units in FY2023

The Group plans to produce 146 units, 3.04 million hp in FY2024



MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. ("MITSUI E&S") says that the Group's total production of large marine engines in FY2023 was 155 units with a cumulative 3.16 million horsepower.



Since forming a technical partnership with Danish company B&W (now MAN Energy Solutions) in 1926, MITSUI E&S has established a production track record as one of the world's top manufacturers.



Mitsui E&S DU Co., Ltd., which was established as a MITSUI E&S Group company in April 2023, has been manufacturing large marine engines under the DU brand for 75 years since it entered into a technical cooperation agreement with SULZER (now WinGD) in 1948.



The MITSUI E&S Group is a licensee of both MAN Energy Solustions and WinGD, the two major licensors of large marine engines in the world. As a result, it has been able to provide customers with both brands of large marine engines since April 2023.



The MITSUI E&S Group has identified "creating a decarbonized society" as one of the material issues it faces in order to contribute to solving social issues through its business activities. In the field of international shipping, the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of ships is an urgent issue. As a leading company in marine propulsion systems, the MITSUI E&S Group has made steady progress in providing marine propulsion systems that can significantly contribute to the reduction of the GHGs emitted by international shipping by developing ammonia- fuelled engines and peripheral equipment1 and successfully operating large marine engines using hydrogen fuel for the first time in the world.2



The MITSUI E&S Group is also expanding its production facilities to meet this increasing demand for next-generation fuel engines, and it will continue to develop, expand and stably supply products that contribute to customers' GHG emission reductions.



MITSUI E&S is participating in the Integrated Project for the Development and Social Implementation of Ammonia-Fueled Ships, a Green Innovation Fund project of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)