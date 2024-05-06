2024 May 6 16:47

Taylor Smith Shipyard announces cooperation agreement with Nouum Engineering

South African Nouum Engineering, a provider of diesel engine services for marine, power, locomotive and generators globally and Mauritius-based ship repair and conversion yard Taylor Smith Shipyard have signed a cooperation agreement, expanding both companies’ commercial and operational scopes, according to Taylor Smith's release.

As a part of the agreement, Nouum Engineering will be focusing on the repair and maintenance of marine engines and related equipment, such as turbochargers and automation systems, a growth market for Taylor Smith Shipyards. Nouum will provide qualified personnel (incl. all appropriate certifications) and has significant experience in their field. In addition, the company will assist TSS with their engineering scope.

At present, Nouum has a commercial presence and offices in Cape Town, Durban, Kenya, Namibia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion and Nigeria and operates globally, repairing, rebuilding and maintaining engines either on- at their fully equipped African facilities or anywhere in the world. Recently, Taylor Smith Shipyard has expanded its capabilities, technically, regionally and commercially, to serve a larger market and offer a wider range of services to its customers.