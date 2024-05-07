2024 May 7 13:57

Marlink upgrades managed hybrid network across Simon Møkster Shipping’s offshore fleet

Marlink, the leading smart networks and digital solutions company, has completed a fleet-wide upgrade of its hybrid network solution for long-time client Simon Møkster Shipping to accelerate the company’s digitalisation programme.

The upgrade to Marlink’s Sealink Nextgen solution, which includes the Starlink LEO service, enables the company to utilise standard office software applications including MS-TEAMS as its default collaboration platform and primary voice channel.

Simon Møkster Shipping sought a hybrid solution that would optimise its operations around high throughput connectivity and managed networks, reflecting the challenging locations in which its fleet operates.

The possibility suite delivered by Marlink includes a fully-managed hybrid network including guaranteed bandwidth and high-performance low latency services , with bandwidth available for both corporate users and crew.

Simon Møkster Shipping was among the first operators to deploy the hybrid network solution and has progressively upgraded its fleet to ensure high quality and reliability, treating its vessels as floating offices. The company reports positive feedback from its crews for the full availability of social media which is made available free of charge, with high LEO bandwidth across the North Sea and Barents Sea.

Based on Marlink's extensive experience in end-to-end management of networks for global maritime customers, its engineering teams were able to blend the new and existing networks to optimise throughput availability and quality of service and support the ongoing digitalisation of Simon Møkster Shipping's operations.

Simon Møkster Shipping is a leading provider of modern, high-specification support vessels to the offshore energy sector, operating 15 vessels designed for operations in harsh weather conditions. From its head office in Stavanger, Norway it mainly operates in the North and the Barents Seas with approximately 500 employees in onshore and offshore roles.

Marlink is a managed service provider and global leader in remote ICT solutions with annual revenues surpassing $800 million and 1,500 employees operating in more than 30 countries.



