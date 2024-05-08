2024 May 8 15:28

Svitzer completes tug series delivery in Brazil

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider, has today announced the successful delivery of Svitzer Babitonga, the final tug in a series of six vessels from the 2300 Rampart Series, according to the company's release.

Built by Brazilian shipyard Rio Maguari, Svitzer Babitonga is an Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugabot from the 2300 Rampart Series. These sister vessels boast a top speed of 13 knots, an overall length of 23.2 meters, and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. Svitzer Babitonga is also equipped with Fifi-1 firefighting capabilities.



The tugs' Fifi-1 capabilities ensure they are well-equipped for supporting Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) operatoins, reinforcing Svitzer's role in safeguarding the Brazilian coast as the country's energy landscape evolves.



Svitzer currently operates 22 tugs, including these two vessels added to the fleet in 2024, from eight ports across Brazil – Salvador, Suape, Pecem, Santos, Vitoria, Rio Grande, Sao Francisco do Sul, and Paranagua.