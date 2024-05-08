2024 May 8 12:43

Wartsila 25 engine to power three new fishing vessels

Technology group Wartsila will supply its latest addition to the company’s engine portfolio, the Wärtsilä 25, for a new 44-metre long stern trawler, according to the company's release. The vessel is being built for Faroe Islands operator Vardin and is the first of three new vessels to be built for the Faroe Islands. The following two fishing vessels are jointly owned by Vardin and fellow Faroe Island operator, Framherji, and will also feature the Wärtsilä 25 engine. The order was booked by Wartsila in February 2024.

The modular, upgradeable design of the Wartsila 25 engine will allow Vardin to reduce vessel fuel consumption and emissions from the first mile, while providing the readiness to run on alternative fuels whenever viable – all without compromising performance. All engines will also be fitted with Wartsila’s Selective Catalytic Reduction system to support emissions abatement by significantly reducing the level of nitrogen oxides in the exhaust gas.



The Wartsila 25 is a medium-speed 4-stroke marine engine that is designed to be future-proof, having a modular system that enables an easy upgrade for operating with future low or zero carbon fuels, as they become available. Available in cylinder configurations from 6L to 9L and with a power output ranging from 1.7–3.4 MW, the Wartsila 25 provides reliable performance as either a robust main propulsion engine or a cost-efficient and flexible auxiliary engine. The engine is available in diesel and dual-fuel versions and the Wartsila 25 will also be the first 4-stroke ammonia-fuelled marine engine.



The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of 2025.