2024 May 8 11:10

ABS awards world’s first REMOTE-CON Notation for FPSO Liza Unity

The ABS-classed Liza Unity continues to collect industry firsts by receiving the first REMOTE-CON notation for an FPSO from ABS.

The REMOTE-CON notation demonstrates the vessel’s alignment with remote-control functions and signifies that the design and construction of the offshore asset are assessed against and adhere to the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions, according to ABS's release.

The Liza Unity is the second FPSO to be built for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Stabroek Block development and the first delivered under SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program. It was also the first FPSO to receive the SUSTAIN-1 notation from ABS, signifying the vessel’s alignment with key elements of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





