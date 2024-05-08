  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 8 10:17

    Korea сan overtake China in shipbuilding market share

    Korea’s shipbuilding industry is closing in on China’s market share by 3 percentage points in the first quarter with its “selective ordering” strategy of pursuing high-value-added vessels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, according to Business Korea.

    But experts point out that it is impossible for Korea to surpass China due to China’s strong shipbuilding competitiveness.  “China has a larger shipbuilding capacity than Korea,” the Export-Import Bank of Korea’s Overseas Economic Research Institute analyzed in its recent first-quarter shipping and shipbuilding report. “It is virtually impossible for Korea to surpass China in terms of market share as China is gradually increasing its share by placing more shipbuilding orders with Chinese shipbuilders, encroaching on the medium-sized ship market previously led by Japan and expanding its sales activities to receive orders for large ships.”  

    “It is even more important for Korea to maintain its production capacity, competitiveness, and quality management as well as its ability to create added value as a pillar of the national economy, and to consolidate its position as one of the world’s leading shipbuilding powerhouse,” the report said. “The Korean shipbuilding industry needs to make efforts to fix problems such as orders concentrated on a few ship types and difficulties in stabilizing its shipbuilding system by addressing a labor shortage.”  

    Many insiders of the Korean shipbuilding industry point out that while China has relied on waging a price war in the world shipbuilding market in the past, it has recently begun to scale up its technological power.  China is also increasingly diversifying its target markets, ordering a range of vessel types from large to small and medium-sized. 

    The institute noted that China is also gradually expanding its presence in the large ship market, having won the only large container ship order in the first quarter. 

    China currently holds the top spot in the global shipbuilding market. Of the global new shipbuilding orders for 10.34 million CGT in the first quarter, China claimed the top spot with orders of about 4.87 million CGT, accounting for 47.1 percent of the total, according to British shipbuilding and shipping analysis organization Clarkson Research.  During this period, Korea came in second with 4.49 million CGT and 43.4 percent, trailing China by 3.7 percentage points. Compared to the same period of last year, Korea saw a 32.9 percent increase in order volume. 

    The order value rose 41.4 percent to US$13.57 billion. The amount was the third-largest quarterly total in the past decade.  Korea’s strong performance was driven by winning all 29 units of the second batch of Qatar’s LNG carrier project orders and increasing its share in the very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) market despite a decline in global ship orders in the first quarter. Taking orders for eight very large crude carriers (VLCCs) also had a positive impact. 

    Korean shipbuilders failed to take any order for VLCCs last year due to China’s price war.  In detail, LNG carriers accounted for 55.4 percent, the highest, of the orders that Korean shipbuilders took in the first quarter. In addition, 25 LPG carriers were ordered from Korea, including those that can double as 20 VLACs. They accounted for 21.8 percent of total orders.  However, in the first quarter, Korean shipbuilders could not land orders for container ships, which are considered one of the most important and lucrative ship types for the Korean shipbuilding industry.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 8

16:47 QatarEnergy and Nakilat enter long-term agreement to charter and operate nine “QC-Max” class LNG vessels
16:16 Qingdao port sees cargo and container volume growth in Q1
15:56 Tanker orderbook relative to active fleet rises to highest level in five years
15:28 Svitzer completes tug series delivery in Brazil
13:41 Brazil floods hit food silos, disrupt routes to the port of Rio Grande
13:17 Shell to sell interest in Singapore Energy and Chemicals Park to CAPGC
12:47 Baltic Shipyard commences dock-side trials of Project 22220 icebreaker Yakutia
12:43 Wartsila 25 engine to power three new fishing vessels
11:10 ABS awards world’s first REMOTE-CON Notation for FPSO Liza Unity
10:44 Jan De Nul puts spray pontoon DN178 into use
10:17 Korea сan overtake China in shipbuilding market share
09:41 New Dayang receives an order for two bulkers from United Marine Egypt

2024 May 7

18:00 PPA hands over ICPC to VCT
17:05 TotalEnergies and Sinopec strengthen cooperation
16:42 Evergreen orders six container ships in China
16:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for Navy’s duo
16:15 Valenciaport receives three bids for the tender for the management of La Marina
15:31 Vessel from Ukraine grounded in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
15:14 ICTSI net income up 36% to US$209.88 mln in Jan-March of 2024
14:45 HD Hyundai files complaint against Hanwha Ocean for alleged defamation in leak of military secrets
14:27 Hapag-Lloyd and IKEA collaborate to advance cleaner shipping
13:57 Marlink upgrades managed hybrid network across Simon Møkster Shipping’s offshore fleet
11:25 Vard Marine welcomes BluMetric Environmental into the Team Vigilance Preferred Suppliers Program
10:48 WinGD secures an order for its X‑DF‑A ammonia-fuelled engines

2024 May 6

18:00 CMA CGM to suspend Bremerhaven call on its SAFRAN service connecting East Coast South America with Europe
17:12 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to East Africa, South Africa and Indian ocean
16:47 Taylor Smith Shipyard announces cooperation agreement with Nouum Engineering
16:09 Incat Crowther-commissioned to design new fast supply vessel for African offshore energy sector
15:47 Seaspan completes rollout of Starlink across entire fleet
15:26 Asia is the largest importer of LNG
13:50 Goa shipyard holds the keel laying ceremony of the first new generation maritime patrol ship
13:20 Maersk says Red Sea disruption will cut capacity by 15-20% in Q2 2024
12:43 DP World acquires Laos dry port operator Savan Logistics
11:42 Seatrium secures FPSO topsides integration contract with MODEC
11:25 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its Africa lines - India Middle East Gulf services
10:46 Fortescue completes trials chassis and maneuverability testing of dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore

2024 May 5

17:41 Visayas Container Terminal delivers enhanced productivity, efficiency to ICPC
15:07 Höegh LNG announces agreement to deploy FSRU Hoegh Galleon to Egypt
14:22 Metal Shark building 22 high-speed surface interceptor vessels for JDF
12:14 AAL's B-Class heavy lift ship named at a Chinese shipyard
10:04 DNV: April sees jump in methanol-fueled tanker orders

2024 May 4

15:17 Lomar takes bulker investment to $127 million inside a year
13:47 HD Hyundai, ABS to set standards for e-propulsion ships
12:08 Australian Govt selects BAE Systems and ASC to build sovereign nuclear powered submarines
10:51 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel undergoes upgrade

2024 May 3

18:00 Holland America Line begins pilot test of renewable fuels on its flagship, Rotterdam
17:20 European Hydrogen Bank auction provides €720 million for renewable hydrogen production in Europe
17:06 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a License Agreement for the use of GTT membrane containment technology for onshore LNG storage
16:43 CMA CGM to launch M2X - Mexico Express Service connecting Far East to Mexico
16:31 Wartsila to supply the engines for a new Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker
15:58 The Port of Long Beach celebrates “Tri-gen” system for producing renewable hydrogen, electricity and water
15:06 Astrakhan region ports’ cargo volume in Q1, 2024 soars 78%
14:32 Valenciaport participates in a European project to promote the use of renewable energy for self-consumption in the port
13:50 Seatrade reaches settlement with Dutch Public Prosecution Service
13:15 Dennis Tetzlaff appointed Chief Operating Officer Fleet at Stena Line
12:40 ONE releases financial result for FY2023
12:20 IMO biofouling project to address biodiversity threat extended
11:30 Corvus Energy to supply ESS for the first net zero subsea construction vessel
11:10 Damen launches fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513 for Port of Antwerp-Bruges
10:30 Port of Rotterdam reduces CO2 emissions by 10% in 2023
10:02 HD KSOE wins $286mn order for four MGCs
10:00 Russian seaports in Q1, 2024: Infographics and Analytics
09:00 HD Hyundai Heavy secures contract to build LNG carrier duo

2024 May 2

18:07 World’s most environmentally friendly tug fleet delivered to HaiSea Marine
17:38 SOHAR Port and Freezone sings agreement with METCORE for Mass Flow Meter Implementation
17:23 Unifeeder launches China Gulf Express
16:59 Allseas receives T&I contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm
16:30 CMA CGM’s newest container vessel visited the HHLA TK Estonia terminal
15:46 DP World introduces new rail route from China to Turkey
14:32 Hybrid technology to optimise energy use and cut emissions for Matson Navigation Company’s new LNG-powered container ships