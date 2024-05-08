2024 May 8 13:17

Shell to sell interest in Singapore Energy and Chemicals Park to CAPGC

Shell Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has reached an agreement to sell its Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore to CAPGC Pte. Ltd., a joint venture company between Chandra Asri Capital Pte. Ltd. and Glencore Asian Holdings Pte. Ltd. The transaction will transfer all of Shell’s interest in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore to CAPGC.



Shell ran a competitive bid process to reach this milestone. Staff in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore will continue their employment with CAPGC under the new ownership, providing continuity for staff and contributing to ongoing operational reliability and safety.

Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2024.