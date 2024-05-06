2024 May 6 15:47

Seaspan completes rollout of Starlink across entire fleet

Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), an independent maritime asset owner and operator, has completed the groundbreaking initiative to equip its entire fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite connectivity, according to the company's release.

Seaspan is amongst the first major owner/operators of containerships to fully integrate Starlink’s low latency, high bandwidth service across its entire fleet.

Building on a collaborative partnership with SpaceX, Seaspan has been at the forefront of utilizing Starlink’s low-earth orbit communications in the maritime industry, recognizing its potential to meet the unique and ever-growing demands of containership marine operations.

As of March 31, 2024, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 165 vessels, with an additional 23 vessels under construction, delivering through to December 2024 and increasing total fleet capacity to approximately 1.9 million TEU on a fully delivered basis. In addition, the company has entered shipbuilding contracts for six 10,800 CEU pure car, truck carrier (PCTC) newbuild vessels as of March 31, 2024.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.