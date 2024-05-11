  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 11 18:01

    Drewry: Investments surge on strong demand outlook for LNG bunkering

    The global LNG bunkering demand is on a steep upward trajectory and is poised to surpass 6 million tonnes in 2024 from an estimated 2.4 million tonnes in 2023

    Drewry projects more than 1,000 LNG-fuelled vessels to be in service by 2027. However, development of the bunkering infrastructure appears to be lagging in comparison to the growth in fleet as well as the potential demand, which could take a leap of 30 million tonnes by 2028 under our high-case scenario. The latest key investments, including the Marsa LNG ‘low-carbon’ bunkering project and the LNG bunkering vessel order placed by Avenir LNG UK, mark a revival of investment in the sector.

    While the current investment levels in bunkering infrastructure appear low, the global LNG bunkering demand is on a steep upward trajectory and is poised to surpass 6 million tonnes in 2024 from an estimated 2.4 million tonnes in 2023. This surge has been led by the growing prominence of the LNG-fuelled fleet coupled with falling LNG prices – as the LNG market began normalising in 2023 on the back of supply-demand rebalancing.

    Growing eminence of LNG-fuelled vessels
    LNG offers a significant 20-30% reduction in emissions when used as a marine fuel compared with VLSFO and is also cost-effective, with much lower carbon emissions (LNG as a fossil fuel produces carbon emissions but 40% less than coal and 30% less than oil, making it the cleanest fossil fuel available). Moreover, the availability of LSFO is scarce, which is expected to worsen with reducing refining capacity in the coming years, while, green methanol and ammonia are more expensive than LNG, with underdeveloped infrastructure that would arrest the pace of decarbonisation. In the long run, LNG will face tough competition from other alternative fuels in the maritime sector but the production cost, availability and required technology of these fuels may curtail their usage.

    There are 523 LNG-fuelled vessels in service (excluding LNG carriers), which account for 0.5% of the global fleet. However, 560 LNG-fuelled vessels are on order which constitute 57% of the alternative-fuelled fleet on order.

    We expect over 1,000 LNG-fuelled vessels to be in service by end 2027. LNG will face competition from other ‘cleaner’ alternative fuels but the high LNG capacity addition and expected stability in prices in the coming years will boost LNG consumption in the maritime sector. Furthermore, investments in bio-LNG and synthetic LNG production have been rising with these fuels likely to be used as drop-in fuel in LNG dual-fuel engines, increasing their popularity for vessel propulsion.

    Revival in investment for bunkering infrastructure
    The FID approval for Oman’s Marsa LNG project and Avenir’s order for two LNG bunkering vessels (LNGBVs) marks the return of investors’ interest in the bunkering sector.  However, massive investment in LNG bunkering infrastructure will be required to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel.

    Although the sector has been facing the brunt of rising LNG prices since end 2021, which further escalated amid the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, the fall in LNG prices in 2023 and projections for low prices till 2028-30 will boost LNG bunkering demand. The growing demand will be catered to by a sizeable LNG-fuelled fleet, becoming serviceable by 2028.

    Middle East introduced its first LNG bunkering facility – the Marsa LNG project

    The recent FID by TotalEnergies and Oman National Oil (OQ) on the Marsa LNG bunkering project highlights the growth in this sector. The Marsa LNG project is a 1 mtpa low-carbon LNG project with electric turbines, majorly targeting the maritime sector. The project will be the first such bunkering hub in the Middle East that will further boost LNG’s availability and popularity as a marine fuel. The geographic location for the project is well-suited as it can cater to all vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz which facilitates 30% of global crude flow, 25% of LNG and 40% of LPG among other commodities.

    Frequently hailed as the ‘low-carbon’ bunkering hub, the project is scheduled to commence in 1Q28. It is poised to fuel LNG consumption in the maritime sector if started on time. LNG bunkering capacity has the potential to surge fivefold by 2027, indicating an estimated deployment of 1,077 LNG-powered vessels by the close of 2027, surpassing the current fleet size of 523 (excluding LNG carriers), which is less than half the projected figure.

    Europe continues to lead the global bunkering market – Avenir expands its LNG bunkering capabilities

    Avenir LNG, a UK-based midstream LNG and BioLNG company, has placed an order for two 20 kcbm LNG bunkering vessels at China’s Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE) at an undisclosed price. The vessels will be delivered in 4Q26 and 1Q27, offering maximum compatibility and adaptability for loading and discharging LNG and bioLNG to a variety of vessels and terminals. With the latest order, Avenir will increase its fleet from 40% to 80% (in terms of capacity) by 2027, solidifying its position as a leading provider of LNG bunker vessels and expanding its bunkering capabilities.

    As we remain optimistic about the rising bunker demand over the next five years, LNG bunkering vessels will likely play a pivotal role in decarbonising global shipping. We believe the ordered vessels will be deployed for European bunkering facilities as the region’s proactive approach towards decarbonisation has positioned it as the global leader in the LNG bunkering market.

Другие новости по темам: bunkering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 11

18:01 Drewry: Investments surge on strong demand outlook for LNG bunkering
17:19 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition
16:49 Kotug Canada holds keel laying ceremony for two RAsalvor 4400 DFM methanol fuelled tugs
15:47 Two RAmparts 3500 ASD tugs enter service at Tianjin Port
13:17 TotalEnergies announces first oil production on Eldfisk North
11:02 Petramina welcomes VLGC duo in its tanker fleet
10:38 Fairplay Towage Group places order for two additional Damen ASD tugs

2024 May 10

15:37 MITSUI E&S production volume of large marine engines reaches 155 units in FY2023
13:51 Fincantieri: Vard to build a hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for the norwegian shipping group Island Offshore
11:46 Med Marine selects Kongsberg Maritime thrusters for six stern-drive tugs for Tunisian port authority
09:52 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition

2024 May 9

16:04 Wallenius Wilhelmsen announces another solid quarter
14:23 Stena Line to increase cargo capacity by 30% on Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller
12:06 ClassNK releases report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
10:13 Sea-Intelligence: Improved vessel delays may release more capacity

2024 May 8

18:00 ADNOC signs third long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG project
17:11 VARD picks TMC to equip newbuild cable laying vessel
16:47 QatarEnergy and Nakilat enter long-term agreement to charter and operate nine “QC-Max” class LNG vessels
16:16 Qingdao port sees cargo and container volume growth in Q1
15:56 Tanker orderbook relative to active fleet rises to highest level in five years
15:28 Svitzer completes tug series delivery in Brazil
13:41 Brazil floods hit food silos, disrupt routes to the port of Rio Grande
13:17 Shell to sell interest in Singapore Energy and Chemicals Park to CAPGC
12:47 Baltic Shipyard commences dock-side trials of Project 22220 icebreaker Yakutia
12:43 Wartsila 25 engine to power three new fishing vessels
11:10 ABS awards world’s first REMOTE-CON Notation for FPSO Liza Unity
10:44 Jan De Nul puts spray pontoon DN178 into use
10:17 Korea сan overtake China in shipbuilding market share
09:41 New Dayang receives an order for two bulkers from United Marine Egypt

2024 May 7

18:00 PPA hands over ICPC to VCT
17:05 TotalEnergies and Sinopec strengthen cooperation
16:42 Evergreen orders six container ships in China
16:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for Navy’s duo
16:15 Valenciaport receives three bids for the tender for the management of La Marina
15:31 Vessel from Ukraine grounded in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
15:14 ICTSI net income up 36% to US$209.88 mln in Jan-March of 2024
14:45 HD Hyundai files complaint against Hanwha Ocean for alleged defamation in leak of military secrets
14:27 Hapag-Lloyd and IKEA collaborate to advance cleaner shipping
13:57 Marlink upgrades managed hybrid network across Simon Møkster Shipping’s offshore fleet
11:25 Vard Marine welcomes BluMetric Environmental into the Team Vigilance Preferred Suppliers Program
10:48 WinGD secures an order for its X‑DF‑A ammonia-fuelled engines

2024 May 6

18:00 CMA CGM to suspend Bremerhaven call on its SAFRAN service connecting East Coast South America with Europe
17:12 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to East Africa, South Africa and Indian ocean
16:47 Taylor Smith Shipyard announces cooperation agreement with Nouum Engineering
16:09 Incat Crowther-commissioned to design new fast supply vessel for African offshore energy sector
15:47 Seaspan completes rollout of Starlink across entire fleet
15:26 Asia is the largest importer of LNG
13:50 Goa shipyard holds the keel laying ceremony of the first new generation maritime patrol ship
13:20 Maersk says Red Sea disruption will cut capacity by 15-20% in Q2 2024
12:43 DP World acquires Laos dry port operator Savan Logistics
11:42 Seatrium secures FPSO topsides integration contract with MODEC
11:25 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its Africa lines - India Middle East Gulf services
10:46 Fortescue completes trials chassis and maneuverability testing of dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore

2024 May 5

17:41 Visayas Container Terminal delivers enhanced productivity, efficiency to ICPC
15:07 Höegh LNG announces agreement to deploy FSRU Hoegh Galleon to Egypt
14:22 Metal Shark building 22 high-speed surface interceptor vessels for JDF
12:14 AAL's B-Class heavy lift ship named at a Chinese shipyard
10:04 DNV: April sees jump in methanol-fueled tanker orders

2024 May 4

15:17 Lomar takes bulker investment to $127 million inside a year
13:47 HD Hyundai, ABS to set standards for e-propulsion ships
12:08 Australian Govt selects BAE Systems and ASC to build sovereign nuclear powered submarines
10:51 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel undergoes upgrade

2024 May 3

18:00 Holland America Line begins pilot test of renewable fuels on its flagship, Rotterdam
17:20 European Hydrogen Bank auction provides €720 million for renewable hydrogen production in Europe
17:06 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a License Agreement for the use of GTT membrane containment technology for onshore LNG storage
16:43 CMA CGM to launch M2X - Mexico Express Service connecting Far East to Mexico
16:31 Wartsila to supply the engines for a new Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker
15:58 The Port of Long Beach celebrates “Tri-gen” system for producing renewable hydrogen, electricity and water
15:06 Astrakhan region ports’ cargo volume in Q1, 2024 soars 78%
14:32 Valenciaport participates in a European project to promote the use of renewable energy for self-consumption in the port