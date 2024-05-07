2024 May 7 16:33

Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for Navy’s duo

Three Karakurt series missile corvettes to be delivered to Russian Navy this year





Credit: the Ministry of Industry and Trade Telegram Messenger channel



Russia, Tatarstan based Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky (Zelenodolsk Shipyard) today held an official launching ceremony for two ships being built for the Russian Navy fleet: the Project 22160 patrol ship Viktor Velikiy (Victor the Great) and the Karakurt class fast attack craft (corvette) Taifun (Typhoon, Project 22800). The ceremony was attended by Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, the ministry’s Telegram Messenger channel said.



Sergei Shoigu, Defense Minister has previously announced that Zelenodolsk Shipyard will deliver to the Russian Navy three Karakurt series small missile ships (Project 22800). The shipbuilding company is also building a series of Project 22160 patrol ships, with the Viktor Velikiy (the 5th of the series) nearing completion. The ship will enter service with the Black Sea Fleet.



The multi-purpose small missile ships of Project 22800 (Karakurt) were designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau and have been built at three shipyards for the Navy since 2015: Pella Shipyard, Zelenodolsk Shipyard and Amur Shipyard. Displacement of Karakurt class ships is 800 tonnes. The ships are designed to perform tasks in the littoral zone. The ships armament includes Kalibr and Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles, the AK-176 76.2 mm dual-purpose naval gun, and also the Igla MANPADS and the Pantsir-M CIWS.



The Project 22160 large patrol ships were designed by St. Petersburg Northern Design Bureau. This type of ships feature a modular concept of naval armaments. The ships are designed for patrol in open and closed seas, to protect Russia's maritime economic zone.



Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky is based in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The shipyard specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The shipbuilding company is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.