2024 May 7 16:15

Valenciaport receives three bids for the tender for the management of La Marina

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has received three bids for the public tender for the adaptation and exploitation under administrative concession of the nautical-sports facilities in the northern area of the Port of València (management of La Marina) up to 12 noon today, when the deadline for receipt of bids closed, according to the company's release.

It is the PAV’s will to achieve excellent nautical-sports facilities, which provide a substantial improvement in the quality of the services provided to users and recreational craft, as well as a closer relationship with the city that allows citizens to enjoy its facilities by promoting nautical and cultural activities, while also generating quality employment.



The Port of València currently has two areas for nautical-sports practice, one to the south, operated by the Real Club Náutico de València and the other to the north, the one that is the object of the tender, originated by the holding of the America’s Cup in Valencia in 2007, and which has been operated under the umbrella of a Demanial Agreement from 2013 to 2021 by the Consorcio Valencia 2007.

The nautical-sports facilities in the northern area of the Port of València are distributed among the three docks that make it up (the inner dock, the north dock and the south dock), which currently house more than 800 moorings for boats of between 7 and 170 m in length. The purpose of the Specifications is to regulate the tender procedure for the selection of a bid for the award of an administrative concession for the adaptation and operation of the nautical-sports facilities in the northern area of the Port of Valencia, on the land and waters defined in Condition 3 of the General and Particular Conditions and in accordance with the Basic Project presented in the bid.