2024 May 6 11:25

CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its Africa lines - India Middle East Gulf services

CMA CGM announced the revamping of its India Middle East Gulf to and from South Africa, East Africa and Indian Ocean services.

MIDAS 1: Coega will be added to the rotation offering an optimized pathway for your shipments through competitve transit times to Jebel Ali and India. The service will be tailored to enhance efficiency and meet the demand of the citrus season export.

MIDAS 2: Durban will be the unique port of call in South Africa and Pointe des Galets will be transferred to its new KARIBU service. Port Elizabeth will be offered on a weekly basis via Durban through dedicated feeder solution with faster transit times.

HAX service will be replaced by KARIBU, a weekly service fully operated by CMA CGM.

NOURA service will provide faster transit times to its dedicated Mozambique, Somalia and Seychelles markets.



MIDAS 1 will now be operated in 70 days with 10 vessels up to 5,700 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM KRIBI, ETA Coega on May 5th, 2024.

The new rotation is as follows: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Pointe Noire - Tema - Apapa - Capetown - Coega - Jebel Ali

MIDAS 2 will still be operated in 49 days with 7 vessels up to 2,800 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM VALPARAISO, ETA Jebel Ali on April 22nd, 2024 and ETA Durban on May 14th, 2024

The rotation is as follows: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Durban - Jebel Ali

KARIBU will be operated in 42 days with 6 vessels up to 1,700 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM KAILAS, ETA Jebel Ali on May 12nd, 2024

The rotation is as follows: Jebel Ali - Mombasa - Longoni - Pointe des Galets - Mombasa - Mogadishu - Jebel Ali

NOURA will be operated in 35 days with 5 vessels up to 1,700 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM GULF EXPRESS, ETA Jebel Ali on May 14th, 2024

The rotation is as follows: Jebel Ali - Mogadishu - Mombasa - Beira - Nacala - Port Victoria - Jebel Ali