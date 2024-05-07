2024 May 7 16:42

Evergreen orders six container ships in China

Taiwan’s largest shipping company, Evergreen, is reported to have ordered six dual-fuel 2,400-teu feeder ships at Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The ships, adding 14,400 teu to the total orderbook, are expected to be delivered from second half of 2026 onwards, writes MB Shipbrokers in its latest weekly report.

The contract is worth an estimated $53 million per vessel and is the first containership order from a top liner company since mid-January this year.



The containership fleet capacity currently stands at 29.37 million teu. It will reach 30 million teu by the end of June in this record year for newbuild deliveries, according to data from Linerlytica.