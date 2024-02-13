2024 February 13 11:37

Cavotec secures USD 5.7 mln shore power retrofit order from European shipping line

Cavotec, a Global Engineering group specializing in transformative technologies, has announced a significant contract to retrofit vessels with shore power solutions for a major European shipping line, according to the company's release. The order, valued at USD 5.7 million, will see deliveries scheduled throughout 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cavotec will undertake the complete retrofit of container vessels, encompassing the installation of its cutting-edge cable management system and modifications to the ships’ switchboards. The retrofitting process will take place both in drydock for some vessels and during commercial sailing for others.

The adoption of Cavotec's shore power technology enables vessels to seamlessly connect to clean electrical energy in ports, allowing them to shut off their main generators. This not only reduces noise pollution but also significantly cuts emissions, aligning with the shipping company's commitment to sustainable practices. Furthermore, this initiative positions the shipping line’s fleet to comply with existing and forthcoming regulations pertaining to shore power usage.