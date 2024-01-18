2024 January 18 10:22

Russian grain сargo delivered to Mali as humanitarian aid

Russia has pledged to supply grain to six African countries.



A ship with a cargo of 25 000 tonnes of Russian wheat arrived at the Guinea’s main commercial port Port of Conakry on January 6, 2024. The grain provided as part of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Mali was officially handed over to Malian authorized officials on January 9, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.



“This is already the fourth delivery of Russian goods, which are much needed to the population of Mali today, free of charge. A total of 50,000 tonnes of wheat and more than 22,000 tonnes of fertilizers were transferred through the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations to the Malians on June 7, June 18 and December 6, 2023,” the official ministry’s website quoted Maria Zakharova as saying.



Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia-Africa Summit in the fall of 2023, that the Russian Federation would supply 25 000 - 50 000 tonnes of grain free of charge to six African countries: Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, and the Central African Republic (CAR) and Eritrea.