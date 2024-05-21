2024 May 21 14:12

New Zealand’s Kotahi and Maersk sign a second long term freight agreement to December 2034

Kotahi, New Zealand’s largest containerised freight manager and A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), a global integrated logistics company, have signed a second long term freight agreement to December 2034, providing New Zealand international trade with a stable, resilient and sustainable global supply chain, for primary industry exporters.

The magnitude of this agreement is big, with an estimated NZ$160 billion value of primary export products given greater certainty and capability around delivery to market.

A decade ago, Kotahi and Maersk embarked on a collaboration with the purpose of providing greater reliability to New Zealand ocean logistics, focusing on New Zealand exporters’ needs.

Ten years later the results are in, together the partnership has shipped 1.8 million TEU or 23 million tonnes of New Zealand cargo to market, the majority being primary industry exports including dairy, meat, seafood, horticulture and forestry, through some challenging conditions.



Together with Maersk’s carrier network, Kotahi managed Fonterra’s record export shipments without the need to use more expensive, non-containerised freight options. The collaborative partnership was also able to help many export customers get their product into markets when they had no other options.

Having recently inaugurated a cold-store facility in Ruakura, Maersk is dedicated to furthering support by investing in local infrastructure and fostering collaboration with customers in the country.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.



Kotahi is New Zealand’s largest containerised freight manager, founded in 2011 by Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms.