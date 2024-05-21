2024 May 21 14:47

TFG Marine’s dual-fuel bunker vessel wraps up first refueling in Singapore

TFG Marine, an international marine fuel joint venture founded by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, has revealed that its dual-fuel bunker vessel MT Diligence completed the first refueling in Singapore, according to Offshore Energy.

As informed, the bunker ship conducted refueling this week in Jurong Port. The 34 cbm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power MT Diligence was supplied by the marine division of Singapore-headquartered fuel supplier Pavilion Energy.

Built and operated for TFG Marine by CBS Ventures, the 5,000 dwt MT Diligence has been designed to TFG Marine’s technical specifications, including stringent safety considerations. The vessel was christened in January this year.



MT Diligence has been fitted with a mass flow meter (MFMs). TFG has long been an advocate of the global adoption of calibrated MFMs to bring much-needed transparency to bunkering.

TFG Marine recently agreed to acquire majority ownership of Spanish bunkering company Vilma Oil Med for an undisclosed sum.

Vilma Oil Med has developed a bunkering service from the Port of Ceuta in the Strait of Gibraltar in the European West Mediterranean Sea. Operations are run from Madrid and include an 84,000 cbm storage terminal and a bunkering barge, supplying over 1,500 vessels each year.