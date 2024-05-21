2024 May 21 17:13

First vessel in new fleet of next generation Parramatta River ferries enters service

The NSW Government has announced the first of seven new Parramatta Class ferries, which have been designed by digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther, is now in service in Sydney. The fleet of cutting-edge new ferries, which will service the busy Parramatta River commuter route, are being constructed in Tasmania, Australia by Richardson Devine Marine, according to Incat's release.

A second vessel has begun sea trials and three more are already under construction, with the full fleet expected to enter passenger service over the next 18 months.

Incat Crowther worked closely with Transport for NSW and operator Transdev on the digital design of the new commuter ferries, including utilising augmented reality headset technology to enable stakeholders to engage with the digital model of the ship throughout the process.

While aesthetically similar to the previous River Class vessels, the new Parramatta Class vessels are fully air-conditioned with no upper deck seating and feature floor to ceiling views, providing commuters with a smooth and enjoyable ride. The vessels have a 200-person capacity, and will predominantly run on the busy Parramatta to Circular Quay route. They have been future-proofed for conversion to electric propulsion when network infrastructure is ready. The innovative, future-focused design means the new ferries are expected to have a 25-30 year working life.



The seven new vessels in the fleet have all been named in honour of Australians who have made significant achievements in science, environment and innovation. The first vessel, Frances Bodkin, is named after a D’harawal Elder who has dedicated her life to cataloguing plants native to western Sydney.