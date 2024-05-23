2024 May 23 17:12

The fire engulfed approximately 600 square meters of metal waste on industrial premises at the port of Hamburg

A thick shroud of smoke enveloped the southern region of Hamburg today, prompting warnings to residents and imposing restrictions on both land and water traffic. The dense smoke emanated from a blaze that ignited a heap of scrap metal under circumstances yet to be determined, according to The Germany Eye.

Firefighters battled the fire, which engulfed approximately 600 square meters of metal waste on industrial premises. Authorities, including the State Criminal Police Office, announced intentions to launch an investigation post-extinguishment to ascertain the fire's cause.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, which required the concerted efforts of over 80 firefighters for more than four hours, no injuries were reported. Nevertheless, the incident had ramifications on maritime activities along the Süderelbe in the Harburg district, necessitating temporary restrictions due to reduced visibility caused by heavy smoke.

In response to safety concerns, the water police cordoned off sections of the southern Elbe to maritime traffic, while affected thoroughfares in the Harburg industrial area were cleared to facilitate unimpeded firefighting operations.

The impact of the smoke extended beyond immediate vicinity, affecting neighboring districts of Heimfeld, Harburg, and Wilhelmsburg.

Residents in these areas were duly cautioned about potential health hazards until midday, with temporary extensions to nearby locales due to prevailing wind conditions.

By early afternoon, authorities lifted the closures, albeit with reduced emergency services presence on-site, transitioning to follow-up firefighting efforts. Removal of the scrap metal pile, necessary to fully extinguish remaining embers, is anticipated to be a protracted endeavor.

While acknowledging the health risks associated with smoke inhalation, authorities reassured that no unusual pollutants had been detected thus far. Ongoing monitoring efforts seek to gauge potential environmental impact as operations continue.