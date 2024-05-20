2024 May 20 17:02

Genevos awarded European Commission funding for hydrogen fishing vessel demonstrator in ‘H2-SEAS’ consortium

Genevos, a French leader in the integration of hydrogen technologies in the maritime sector, joins a consortium of specialists including the project leader Riga Technical University, fellow Latvian shipyard A2Z Gannet SIA, the Stockholm Environment Institute Tallinn Centre of Estonia, in addition to the Latvian Vidzeme University of Applied Sciences, according to the company's release.

In this consortium Genevos will design and deliver the complete energy system engineering, including two HPM-40 kW second-generation marine certified hydrogen fuel cell power systems, gas storage, integration design and installation.

The project will be implemented by the design, construction, and operational demonstration of a hydrogen-electric 12m fishing vessel propelled by a 100 kW e-engine, to test and validate its resilience in the harsh marine environment. Deployed in three countries from 2026, the prototype will demonstrate increased energy efficiency and an environmentally friendly solution for the marine environment: zero emissions and low sound pollution.

The HORIZON Mission is designed to deliver on the European Union’s 2030 quantified and measurable targets for protecting and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity, for zero pollution, and for decarbonisation and net greenhouse gas emissions reduction towards climate-neutrality, within the EU’s ocean, seas, and waters.

Project results are expected to accelerate the transition to fleets of small-scale fisheries (<12m) equipped with greener and energy-efficient technologies to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, including acoustic noise reduction.



The outcomes will contribute to all of the enhanced implementation objectives from the European Green deal and the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, in addition to the improved understanding of technical, social, legal, regulatory and policy barriers to small-scale fisheries decarbonisation.

This improved monitoring and understanding on the impact of greener and more efficient small-scale fishing fleets on the marine environment and marine biodiversity will provide a systemic approach for the restoration, protection and preservation of our ocean, seas, and waters.

This project is an Innovation Action targeting the overarching objectives of the topic HORIZON-MISS-2023-OCEAN-01-05. The HORIZON Mission supports multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): in particular restoring ocean and waters related actions will directly contribute to SDG 14 – Life below water and SDG 6 – Clean water and sanitation, as well as to SDG13 – Climate action. The objective of this Mission is to restore, protect and preserve the health of our ocean, seas and waters by 2030.