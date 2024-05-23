2024 May 23 12:11

SITC signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Fujian Port Group

On May 19, 2024, SITC and Fujian Port Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to SITC's release.

At the meeting, the leaders of the two sides introduced the business and development of their respective enterprises in China and Indonesia. In the future, under the national policy of "One Belt and One Road", relying on the port location advantage of Fujian Port Group and the global shipping resource allocation of SITC, taking "two countries and two parks" as the link, we will jointly promote the construction of sea lanes, create a new business model of modern port and shipping economy, and jointly build a model of port and shipping cooperation to promote the high-quality development of the port and shipping industry.