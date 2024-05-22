2024 May 22 13:22

HD Hyundai Marine Solution builds ship smartcare center in Busan

South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. established an HD SmartCare Busan Center for ship lifecycle management services and begun full-scale operations, according to KED Global.

The Busan Center will oversee ship management services for the southeastern ports of Busan, Ulsan, and Gwangyang, where 90% of ships entering the country stay.

It will also serve as a global headquarters coordinating ship repair schedules and personnel management for international service centers.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution operates an HD Smart Care Center in Singapore and plans to expand to Europe and the US.

The HD SmartCare Center is a newly recognized organization specializing in ship lifecycle services.

The company plans to continuously provide warranty services for ships, engines, and eco-friendly equipment through regional centers while enhancing ship inspection services with additional specialist staff.

The center is open 24 hours a day.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution intends to invest approximately 60 billion won ($44 million) by 2028 to establish large-scale logistics centers at major global hubs for parts supply.

These logistics centers will be the dual pillars for expanding into the global market.