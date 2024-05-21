  The version for the print
  2024 May 21 13:24

    TotalEnergies launches the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola

    TotalEnergies (40%), along with its Block 20/11 partners, Petronas (40%) and Sonangol (20%), announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) of the Kaminho project to develop the Cameia and Golfinho fields, located 100 km off the coast of Angola, by 1,700 m water-depth. This FID has been made possible thanks to a close collaboration with the concessionaire Agencia Nacional de Petroleo e Gas (ANPG), according to the company's release.

    The Kaminho project which is the first large deepwater development in the Kwanza basin comprises the conversion of a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) to a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit, which will be connected to a subsea production network. Designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate routine flaring, this FPSO is all-electric and associated gas will be fully reinjected into the reservoirs. Production start-up is expected in 2028, with a plateau of 70,000 barrels of oil per day.

    The Kaminho project will involve over 10 million man-hours in Angola, mainly with offshore operations and construction at local yards.

    On this occasion, TotalEnergies and Sonangol EP also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to share expertise on Research & Technology, notably in decarbonization of the Oil & Gas industry, with a strong focus on methane emissions reduction and renewable energies. TotalEnergies’ teams will provide support to Sonangol EP for the start-up and operation of its new Sumbe R&D center and for the development of the skills of the Sonangol research and technology teams, with a focus on reservoir geology, process electrification and photovoltaics.

    TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

