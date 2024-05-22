  The version for the print
    LR awards Approval in Principle to Seaspan Corporation for next generation feeder ship design

    Lloyd's Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Seaspan Corporation for its innovative Next Generation Feeder Ship Design. The vessel, measuring 198 m in length and developed by Technolog, is future-proofed in its design and can be efficiently converted from LNG to Ammonia Fuel during its lifetime, trading efficiently in today’s market and being ready for tomorrow’s, according to LR's release.

    Completion of the AiP process for the feeder ship design underscores Seaspan's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in support of its customers decarbonisation journeys. By collaborating with Technolog and LR, Seaspan has developed a solution that meets current market demands and anticipates future challenges and opportunities in the maritime industry.

    The unique design of the Next Generation Feeder Ship showcases the direction that ship design may take in the future. By completing the AiP process, Seaspan, Technolog, and Lloyd's Register have laid the groundwork for future advancements in feeder vessel technology in this rapidly evolving space.

    The project builds on the previous work LR has conducted with Seaspan Corporation. Seaspan is a founding partner of several LR Safety Tech Accelerator initiatives, including Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative and Cargo Fire and Loss Innovation Initiative. Seaspan and LR are also collaborating on initiatives focusing on how the energy transition is affecting seafarer safety.

    LR, Seaspan and Technolog all look forward to beginning work on phase 2 of this project, which will be a DF Ammonia Feeder Vessel.

