2024 May 19 14:03

MSC Cruises to expand at Port Canaveral with the arrival of the MSC Grandiosa

Beginning December 2025, MSC Grandiosa will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries alongside the MSC Seashore



MSC Cruises is expanding its presence at Port Canaveral with a second ship, bringing more 7-night sailings and more short cruises to The Bahamas. The MSC Grandiosa will begin sailing from the Port in December of 2025, alongside the MSC Seashore, the port authority said in its news release.



“We are honored that MSC Cruises chose Port Canaveral for the North American debut of their magnificent MSC Grandiosa,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “We are so proud of our cruise partner and their tremendous growth in the United States. Expanding their homeport fleet at Port Canaveral underscores their confidence in our partnership and shared commitment to success. We look forward to welcoming all of their valued cruise guests to our beautiful port.”



Bringing a second ship to Port Canaveral will give MSC Cruises’ guests a much wider selection of cruises. MSC Grandiosa will offer alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Meanwhile, MSC Seashore will sail 3- and 4-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line’s private island in The Bahamas.



Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “The Winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, and our expansion at Port Canaveral is a big part of that. Ever since we started sailing from Port Canaveral in 2021, our guests have told us they love how convenient that makes it to experience MSC Cruises’ unique international flavor. We know people sailing from Central Florida want options, and we’re delighted to offer them two of our most modern and glamorous ships with itineraries that will appeal to everyone from first-time to seasoned cruisers.”