2024 May 21 11:17

Alfa Laval receives over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system FCM Methanol

Alfa Laval has received over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) FCM Methanol, according to the company's release.

According to the Methanol Institute, over 250 new methanol-capable vessels have been ordered worldwide so far, and methanol is the most contracted alternative fuel type in 2023, highlighting its growing acceptance.



With over 50 years of experience in fuel treatment, Alfa Laval has established the FCM Methanol as a reliable solution for methanol handling. Introduced in 2015, the system has the longest operational experience in the market with over 450,000 running hours at sea.



Alfa Laval is at its third generation of FCM Methanol and the most recent orders are utilizing the latest generation of this solution. The first vessels equipped with the system are nearing their second dry dock inspections, with the technology demonstrating an exceptional performance track record in terms of safety, reliability, and user-friendliness.



Alfa Laval FCM Methanol is not only securing new build orders but is also part of innovative projects. A prime example is its selection for the industry’s first methanol retrofit project for Maersk’s container vessel. In addition, similar projects are under discussion with other shipowners. While reaching 100 orders is a significant achievement, its development journey continues. Alfa Laval is actively collaborating with MAN ES to develop a fuel supply system for 4-stroke engines and is also partnering with WinGD to have a solution soon ready for ammonia for 2-stroke engines.

Alfa Laval’s dedication to the energy transition reaches beyond a single application or fuel type. The company is innovating and broadening its range of solutions for both existing and emerging alternative fuels. Central to this evolution is the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Denmark which plays a crucial role in the company’s innovation journey. Alfa Laval’s dedication to research and development, together with its extensive portfolio and service network, equips it to meet the needs of its customers and partners for the future of shipping.



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions.

