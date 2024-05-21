  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 21 11:17

    Alfa Laval receives over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system FCM Methanol

    Alfa Laval has received over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) FCM Methanol, according to the company's release.

    According to the Methanol Institute, over 250 new methanol-capable vessels have been ordered worldwide so far, and methanol is the most contracted alternative fuel type in 2023, highlighting its growing acceptance.
     
    With over 50 years of experience in fuel treatment, Alfa Laval has established the FCM Methanol as a reliable solution for methanol handling. Introduced in 2015, the system has the longest operational experience in the market with over 450,000 running hours at sea.
     
    Alfa Laval is at its third generation of FCM Methanol and the most recent orders are utilizing the latest generation of this solution. The first vessels equipped with the system are nearing their second dry dock inspections, with the technology demonstrating an exceptional performance track record in terms of safety, reliability, and user-friendliness.
     
    Alfa Laval FCM Methanol is not only securing new build orders but is also part of innovative projects. A prime example is its selection for the industry’s first methanol retrofit project for Maersk’s container vessel. In addition, similar projects are under discussion with other shipowners. While reaching 100 orders is a significant achievement, its development journey continues. Alfa Laval is actively collaborating with MAN ES to develop a fuel supply system for 4-stroke engines and is also partnering with WinGD to have a solution soon ready for ammonia for 2-stroke engines.

    Alfa Laval’s dedication to the energy transition reaches beyond a single application or fuel type. The company is innovating and broadening its range of solutions for both existing and emerging alternative fuels. Central to this evolution is the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Denmark which plays a crucial role in the company’s innovation journey. Alfa Laval’s dedication to research and development, together with its extensive portfolio and service network, equips it to meet the needs of its customers and partners for the future of shipping.

    Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries.

    Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions.

    Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Другие новости по темам: Alfa Laval, metanol  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 21

18:02 MOL holds completion ceremony for newly completed operation and maintenance training facility for offshore wind power generation in Kitakyushu
17:37 SAFEEN Group trials first electric tug in Middle East for Marine Services fleet
17:13 First vessel in new fleet of next generation Parramatta River ferries enters service
16:59 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 324,177 TEUs in April 2024
16:25 The first prototype trials of the Blue Visby solution demonstrate significant savings of CO2 emissions
15:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches LNG dual-fuel bulker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:24 New container service to connect the Chinese port of Qingdao with Mexico
14:52 Astrakhan SRZ launches the Project 22870 Rescue Tug Mikhail Chekov
14:47 TFG Marine’s dual-fuel bunker vessel wraps up first refueling in Singapore
14:12 New Zealand’s Kotahi and Maersk sign a second long term freight agreement to December 2034
13:24 TotalEnergies launches the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola
12:04 Headway Methanol Fuel Supply System supports the successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine
11:17 Alfa Laval receives over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system FCM Methanol
10:45 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 12% to 770,337 TEU in April 2024

2024 May 20

18:00 ADNOC secures equity position and LNG offtake agreement in NextDecades Rio Grande LNG Project
17:31 EDGE Group and Fincantieri formalise MAESTRAL shipbuilding JV and announce 400 mln euro order for 10 naval vessels
17:02 Genevos awarded European Commission funding for hydrogen fishing vessel demonstrator in ‘H2-SEAS’ consortium
16:43 MAI to invest in ship investment fund managed by Navigare Capital Partners
16:29 Three year collaboration between EMEC and FloWave offers wave and tidal energy developers ‘try-before-you-buy’ site simulation capability
15:58 IndustriAll Europe and SEA Europe agree on joint priorities ahead of the 2024 EU elections
14:51 Fincantieri shipyard launches Logistic Support Ship ‘Atlante’ for the Italian Navy's fleet
13:24 MOL Cruises announces the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI
12:21 Deltamarin designs CO2 carrier of Ecolog
11:50 Tsakos Energy Navigation plans to invest $2 billion to create a 100% green fleet by 2030
11:23 Horizon Tankers order six newbuilds in China
10:55 Turkish-owned cargo ship sinks off Romania
10:15 Serica Energy receives final approval from the NSTA to develop the 100% owned and operated Belinda field

2024 May 19

15:43 RWE, Masdar award geophysical surveys contract for DBS West offshore wind farm
14:27 Intesa Sanpaolo and Fincantieri for the energy transition of maritime and air transport
14:03 MSC Cruises to expand at Port Canaveral with the arrival of the MSC Grandiosa
13:56 Noatum launches maritime services in Türkiye
12:44 New Pipeline Transition Alliance to focus on re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service
11:29 Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard launches dual-fuel offshore installation vessel for Van Oord
11:23 Major Scottish export terminal invests £750,000 to boost refrigerated cargo capabilities
10:12 Jan De Nul orders new XL cable-laying vessel

2024 May 18

15:24 SNAM's Q1 total revenues declined 1.9% to 895 million euros
14:17 KOTUG Int'l successfully pilots Tug Drone technology
12:04 Austal USA names Mark Santamaria as CFO
11:36 Silver Ships delivers four of seven coastal fast response boats
09:51 CMA CGM posts revenue of 11.8 billion for Q1 2024

2024 May 17

18:10 Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah drop on a monthly basis in April 2024
17:52 Lloyd’s Register and Shandong Marine Group sign MoU
16:43 China reveals cooperation methods to protect and restore the Yangtze River
16:03 APM Terminals Barcelona holds the commissioning of 17 Konecranes NSC 644 EHY hybrid straddle carriers
15:13 Marine fuel demand in Panama declined in April 2024
14:43 MITSUI E&S and PACECO commence commercial operations of world's first hydrogen fuel cell zero emission RTG crane at Port of Los Angeles
14:23 ILWU Canada agrees to delay serving 72-hour strike notice on employer DP World Canada
13:31 Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
13:10 Container shipping costs on EU-S. Korea route surge over 30 pct amid Red Sea crisis
12:43 DP World invests €130m in Romania
12:21 Astrakhan hosts Russia-Iran talks on shipping cooperation on International North-South corridor
11:41 Seatrium awarded repeat FPSO integration contract from SBM Offshore
11:04 Bureau Veritas report highlights the potential of carbon capture technologies and the development of carbon value chains for shipping
10:41 Electramar christened in Helsinki
10:07 IMO Secretary-General spotlights seafarer safety amidst ongoing Red Sea attacks and resurging piracy
09:58 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 20, 2024

2024 May 16

18:11 Kongsberg and Torghatten to develop self-driving ferry service linking Trondheim and the Fosen peninsula
17:42 “K” Line сonducts first trial use of B100 biofuel for carbon-free operations on car carrier
16:35 Deltamarin and ECOLOG unveil LP LCO2 carrier design
15:40 Seadrill enters agreement to sell its Qatar jack-up fleet
15:24 Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Lloyd enter into major biofuel agreement in a new Green Collaboration
14:48 Edison Chouest feeder fleet for U.S. offshore wind market to be built to ABS Class
14:03 The Australian Government announces a funding package of $7.1 billion for budgeted programs to be administered by ARENA
13:54 The share of the idle container vessel fleet was 0.9% in April - Sea-Intelligence
13:25 The European Commission grants PCI status to CO2 value chain project developed by MOL with partners
12:14 HHLA's revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to € 363.6 millions in Q1 2024
11:42 MOL and TotalEnergies sign time charter contracts for 2 newbuilding LPG-fueled LPG carriers
10:40 Kalmar and Uniport Livorno agree on new terminal tractor order to enhance reliability, safety and service quality at Italian terminal
10:04 AMSA collaborates on a trial providing more recycling options for visiting foreign ships
09:59 SunGas Renewables and C2X announce strategic partnership