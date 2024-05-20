2024 May 20 16:43

MAI to invest in ship investment fund managed by Navigare Capital Partners

Mitsui & Co. Alternative Investments Limited has decided to participate in Maritime Investment Fund III K/S ("MIF III"), a maritime investment fund established and operated by Navigare Capital Partners A/S, through an intermediate company, together with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”), a wholly owning parent company of MAI.

Navigare was established in 2017 by Robert Maersk Uggla, the Chairman of A.P. Moller Maersk A/S, one of the world's largest shipping, logistics, and infrastructure companies, and four well known executives in the shipping industry as partners to join the company. Navigare has since formed and operated two maritime investment funds.

Accumulated operating assets have reached approximately USD 2 billion, and Navigare has built up an excellent investment track record in a diverse range of maritime assets through the effective utilization of its large global shipping network.

MIF III, its third fund, is expected to invest in maritime assets totaling about USD 1.5 billion (approximately JPY 230 billion).

With a focus on environmentally friendly vessels for stable and sustainable maritime transportation, it plans to invest in offshore vessels, gas carriers, container vessels, car carriers, tankers, and bulk carriers. In the international shipping industry, it is expected that tighter environmental regulations and the diversification and increasing complexity of vessel types will give rise to a greater demand for diversified shipping asset management business.

While connecting its networks in the vessel/shipping industries with the domestic financial market in order to maximize profits of MIF III, MAI and Mitsui will promote maritime asset management business together with Navigare, meeting the diverse international maritime needs and contributing to building a foundation for securing stable and sustainable supply in society.