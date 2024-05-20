2024 May 20 14:51

Fincantieri shipyard launches Logistic Support Ship ‘Atlante’ for the Italian Navy's fleet

At the Castellammare di Stabia Fincantieri shipyard there was the launching ceremony for the LSS (Logistic Support Ship) ‘Atlante’, as part of the Italian Navy's fleet renewal plan.



The ceremony was held in the presence of the Navy's Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Enrico Credendino, who was welcomed by Fincantieri's President, General Claudio Graziano, and the CEO and General Manager, Pierroberto Folgiero, and the General Manager of Fincantieri's Military Ships Division, Dario Deste. Joachim Sucker, Director of the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), and the Director of the Naval Armaments Directorate - NAVARM, Admiral Chief Inspector Giuseppe Abbamonte, also took part.

Mrs. Federica Gargano, niece of Admiral Romeo Oliva, former Commander of the Naval Forces, decorated with two Silver Medals for Military Valor, was Godmother of the new unit.



“Atlante”, which will be delivered in 2025, is the second unit of this type built for the Navy, with the first one, “Vulcano”, delivered by Fincantieri in 2021. It will provide logistical support to the national naval component, possessing operational capabilities in a variety of areas: defense of vital national interests, defense of the Euro-Atlantic space, contribution to the realization of international peace and security, competitions and specific tasks including assistance in the event of public calamity.



The logistic support units are part of the Navy's fleet renewal plan, commissioned from the Temporary Grouping of Companies (RTI) formed by Fincantieri and Leonardo, and are distinguished by their very high level of innovation, which makes them extremely flexible and efficient in their various use profiles. In particular, these units can also be used in a complementary manner in non-military activities such as Civil Protection support for humanitarian and rescue aid operations. They also have a low environmental impact thanks to the adoption of advanced low-pollution generation and propulsion systems (generators and electric propulsion motors) and biological effluent control.



The LSS is a logistic support unit for the fleet that also has hospital and medical capabilities. The ship combines the capacity to transport and transfer liquid (diesel oil, aviation fuel, fresh water) and solid (respect parts, food and ammunition) cargo to other naval units and to carry out repair and maintenance operations at sea for other units. Defense systems include command and control capability in tactical scenarios, communications and non-lethal deterrent defense systems. The unit is also capable of embarking on more complex defense systems and supporting intelligence and electronic warfare equipment.