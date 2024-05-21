  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 21 15:40

    New Times Shipbuilding launches LNG dual-fuel bulker for Eastern Pacific Shipping

    Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) has launched the liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel bulker for Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), according to Offshore Energy.

    On May 17, 2024, the shipbuilder held a launching ceremony for the vessel Mount Ossa. The 210,000-dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier is the last in a series of eleven new bulk carriers NTS is building for EPS.

    NTS also floated out 7,000 TEU containership for EPS. Singapore’s shipowner currently has on order four 110,000-ton oil tankers, eleven 210,000-ton dual-fuel bulk carriers and seven 7,000 TEU container ships. The company also ordered six 50,000-ton chemical tankers and two 155,500-ton dual-fuel oil tankers.

    In June last year, NTS launched Mount Cook. Its sister vessel Mount Tai, the fifth bulker in this series, was named and delivered in May 2023.

    The third vessel was delivered in November 2022 while the fourth vessel, Mount Ararat, was built at the beginning of 2023.

    A few days ago, Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrated 200th ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operation. The bunkering involved EPS-managed pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) CMA CGM Daytona. The 700 CEU ship received 930 cubic meters of LNG from Pavilion Energy’s bunker vessel LBV Brassavola.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 21

18:02 MOL holds completion ceremony for newly completed operation and maintenance training facility for offshore wind power generation in Kitakyushu
17:37 SAFEEN Group trials first electric tug in Middle East for Marine Services fleet
17:13 First vessel in new fleet of next generation Parramatta River ferries enters service
16:59 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 324,177 TEUs in April 2024
16:25 The first prototype trials of the Blue Visby solution demonstrate significant savings of CO2 emissions
15:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches LNG dual-fuel bulker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:24 New container service to connect the Chinese port of Qingdao with Mexico
14:52 Astrakhan SRZ launches the Project 22870 Rescue Tug Mikhail Chekov
14:47 TFG Marine’s dual-fuel bunker vessel wraps up first refueling in Singapore
14:12 New Zealand’s Kotahi and Maersk sign a second long term freight agreement to December 2034
13:24 TotalEnergies launches the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola
12:04 Headway Methanol Fuel Supply System supports the successful FAT of China's first methanol dual-fuel low-speed engine
11:17 Alfa Laval receives over 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system FCM Methanol
10:45 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 12% to 770,337 TEU in April 2024

2024 May 20

18:00 ADNOC secures equity position and LNG offtake agreement in NextDecades Rio Grande LNG Project
17:31 EDGE Group and Fincantieri formalise MAESTRAL shipbuilding JV and announce 400 mln euro order for 10 naval vessels
17:02 Genevos awarded European Commission funding for hydrogen fishing vessel demonstrator in ‘H2-SEAS’ consortium
16:43 MAI to invest in ship investment fund managed by Navigare Capital Partners
16:29 Three year collaboration between EMEC and FloWave offers wave and tidal energy developers ‘try-before-you-buy’ site simulation capability
15:58 IndustriAll Europe and SEA Europe agree on joint priorities ahead of the 2024 EU elections
14:51 Fincantieri shipyard launches Logistic Support Ship ‘Atlante’ for the Italian Navy's fleet
13:24 MOL Cruises announces the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI
12:21 Deltamarin designs CO2 carrier of Ecolog
11:50 Tsakos Energy Navigation plans to invest $2 billion to create a 100% green fleet by 2030
11:23 Horizon Tankers order six newbuilds in China
10:55 Turkish-owned cargo ship sinks off Romania
10:15 Serica Energy receives final approval from the NSTA to develop the 100% owned and operated Belinda field

2024 May 19

15:43 RWE, Masdar award geophysical surveys contract for DBS West offshore wind farm
14:27 Intesa Sanpaolo and Fincantieri for the energy transition of maritime and air transport
14:03 MSC Cruises to expand at Port Canaveral with the arrival of the MSC Grandiosa
13:56 Noatum launches maritime services in Türkiye
12:44 New Pipeline Transition Alliance to focus on re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service
11:29 Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard launches dual-fuel offshore installation vessel for Van Oord
11:23 Major Scottish export terminal invests £750,000 to boost refrigerated cargo capabilities
10:12 Jan De Nul orders new XL cable-laying vessel

2024 May 18

15:24 SNAM's Q1 total revenues declined 1.9% to 895 million euros
14:17 KOTUG Int'l successfully pilots Tug Drone technology
12:04 Austal USA names Mark Santamaria as CFO
11:36 Silver Ships delivers four of seven coastal fast response boats
09:51 CMA CGM posts revenue of 11.8 billion for Q1 2024

2024 May 17

18:10 Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah drop on a monthly basis in April 2024
17:52 Lloyd’s Register and Shandong Marine Group sign MoU
16:43 China reveals cooperation methods to protect and restore the Yangtze River
16:03 APM Terminals Barcelona holds the commissioning of 17 Konecranes NSC 644 EHY hybrid straddle carriers
15:13 Marine fuel demand in Panama declined in April 2024
14:43 MITSUI E&S and PACECO commence commercial operations of world's first hydrogen fuel cell zero emission RTG crane at Port of Los Angeles
14:23 ILWU Canada agrees to delay serving 72-hour strike notice on employer DP World Canada
13:31 Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
13:10 Container shipping costs on EU-S. Korea route surge over 30 pct amid Red Sea crisis
12:43 DP World invests €130m in Romania
12:21 Astrakhan hosts Russia-Iran talks on shipping cooperation on International North-South corridor
11:41 Seatrium awarded repeat FPSO integration contract from SBM Offshore
11:04 Bureau Veritas report highlights the potential of carbon capture technologies and the development of carbon value chains for shipping
10:41 Electramar christened in Helsinki
10:07 IMO Secretary-General spotlights seafarer safety amidst ongoing Red Sea attacks and resurging piracy
09:58 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 20, 2024

2024 May 16

18:11 Kongsberg and Torghatten to develop self-driving ferry service linking Trondheim and the Fosen peninsula
17:42 “K” Line сonducts first trial use of B100 biofuel for carbon-free operations on car carrier
16:35 Deltamarin and ECOLOG unveil LP LCO2 carrier design
15:40 Seadrill enters agreement to sell its Qatar jack-up fleet
15:24 Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Lloyd enter into major biofuel agreement in a new Green Collaboration
14:48 Edison Chouest feeder fleet for U.S. offshore wind market to be built to ABS Class
14:03 The Australian Government announces a funding package of $7.1 billion for budgeted programs to be administered by ARENA
13:54 The share of the idle container vessel fleet was 0.9% in April - Sea-Intelligence
13:25 The European Commission grants PCI status to CO2 value chain project developed by MOL with partners
12:14 HHLA's revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to € 363.6 millions in Q1 2024
11:42 MOL and TotalEnergies sign time charter contracts for 2 newbuilding LPG-fueled LPG carriers
10:40 Kalmar and Uniport Livorno agree on new terminal tractor order to enhance reliability, safety and service quality at Italian terminal
10:04 AMSA collaborates on a trial providing more recycling options for visiting foreign ships
09:59 SunGas Renewables and C2X announce strategic partnership