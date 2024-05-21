2024 May 21 15:40

New Times Shipbuilding launches LNG dual-fuel bulker for Eastern Pacific Shipping

Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) has launched the liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel bulker for Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), according to Offshore Energy.

On May 17, 2024, the shipbuilder held a launching ceremony for the vessel Mount Ossa. The 210,000-dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier is the last in a series of eleven new bulk carriers NTS is building for EPS.

NTS also floated out 7,000 TEU containership for EPS. Singapore’s shipowner currently has on order four 110,000-ton oil tankers, eleven 210,000-ton dual-fuel bulk carriers and seven 7,000 TEU container ships. The company also ordered six 50,000-ton chemical tankers and two 155,500-ton dual-fuel oil tankers.

In June last year, NTS launched Mount Cook. Its sister vessel Mount Tai, the fifth bulker in this series, was named and delivered in May 2023.



The third vessel was delivered in November 2022 while the fourth vessel, Mount Ararat, was built at the beginning of 2023.

A few days ago, Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrated 200th ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operation. The bunkering involved EPS-managed pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) CMA CGM Daytona. The 700 CEU ship received 930 cubic meters of LNG from Pavilion Energy’s bunker vessel LBV Brassavola.