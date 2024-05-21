2024 May 21 17:37

SAFEEN Group trials first electric tug in Middle East for Marine Services fleet

SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group, has announced it is trialling an electric tug within their Marine Services fleet, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which will be deployed at AD Ports Group’s flagship facility, Khalifa Port, according to AD Ports's release.

Unveiled during the 27th International Tug & Salvage Convention, Exhibition & Awards 2024, Dubai, the Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 is an all-electric harbour tug, expected to provide numerous advantages including zero emissions from “Tank to Propeller”, operational efficiency thanks to boasting a 70-ton bollard pull able to handle the largest vessels, and cost-effectiveness due to lower maintenance costs compared to diesel-powered counterparts.

Initially, the tug will be operated via generators which comply with the latest emission IMO tier 3 regulations. This set up, despite using generators, remains more fuel-efficient compared to traditional ASD tugs.

The trial initiative is expected to pave the way for a formalised electrification strategy for the marine services fleet. Future plans include a shore facility at Khalifa Port capable of delivering 1.5 MW of power for charging, to accommodate such tugs, demonstrating AD Ports Group’s dedication to sustainable infrastructure and readiness to support electric-powered vessels. With a shore charging facility in place, the tug will benefit from its full electric capabilities, contributing significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of maritime activities.



SAFEEN Group delivers a comprehensive portfolio of marine services, shipping, transshipment alongside offshore and subsea solutions and a fleet of state-of-the-art vessels to ensure maximum efficiency and effectiveness.