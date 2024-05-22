2024 May 22 09:59

EST-Floattech supplies Octopus battery systems to Wight Shipyard for river Thames

EST-Floattech, a provider of high-performance energy storage solutions, announces its collaboration with Wight Shipyard Co. They will install the Octopus Series battery systems on two vessels, the “Mars Clipper” and Cross River Ferry, for Thames Clippers.

Wight Shipyard, UK’s aluminium shipbuilder, has selected EST-Floattech's Octopus Series for its exceptional energy efficiency and reliability. Wight Shipyard specializes in high speed ferries, retrofits, and planned maintenance of vessels and is located on the Isle of Wight. The ferries will become part of the fleet for Thames Clippers.

“Mars Clipper” The “Mars Clipper” is a high-speed passenger catamaran ferry. This ferry, part of Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, will have 480 kWh of High Energy batteries on board. The vessel has a hybrid design, which allows the “Mars Clipper” to operate solely on batteries on the Thames, in the most central zone of the city. This is between the Tower Bridge and the Battersea Power Station piers.

The technology is not reliant on shore-based charging, with the new boats using excess power from the bio-fuel engines to re-charge their batteries for the Central London stretch.

The Cross River Ferry, will be supplied with 960 kWh of the Octopus Series battery system. Thames Clippers have been operating a cross river ferry service for over 20 years. The current infrastructure is reaching end of life and creates an opportunity to develop and operate an enhanced all electric, zero emission, roll-on/roll-off ferry replacement. This will allow automated docking to reduce journey times and an increased capacity on the craft for foot and cycle passengers.

Thanks to the Octopus Series battery system, the vessel will sail quietly over the Thames and will be some of the most quiet vessels ever seen in the passenger boat industry. Both energy storage solutions from EST-Floattech will not only limit emissions but also limit exhaust fumes during the routes of these commuter services in London.

EST-Floattech is specialized in developing, delivering and installing reliable, sustainable and safe battery systems for maritime applications. The in-house developed Battery Management System software is integrated to assure safe delivery and charging of power. Projects with vessels sailing over a decade with our batteries have demonstrated the feasibility and reliability of EST-Floattech battery technology.