2024 May 23 14:52

Dominican Republic, Oman and Saudi Arabia join the International Transport Forum

The Dominican Republic, Oman and Saudi Arabia have joined the International Transport Forum (ITF) as the organisation’s 67th, 68th and 69th member countries.

The ITF’s highest statutory body, the Council of Ministers of Transport, voted to admit all three nations on 23 May 2024 at its meeting in Leipzig, Germany.

More than 1 000 delegates from around the world are meeting in Leipzig, from 22 to 24 May for the annual summit of transport ministers under the theme “Greening Transport: Keeping Focus in Times of Crisis”.



The ITF is the only intergovernmental organisation with a global mandate for all transport modes. Hosted by the OECD, the ITF acts as a think tank for transport policy and organises the global summit of ministers of transport every year.



