2024 May 19 11:29

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard launches dual-fuel offshore installation vessel for Van Oord

The Boreas' vessel will be engaged in transport and installation of foundations and turbines at offshore wind farms



Van Oord’s new offshore installation vessel Boreas was successfully launched at the Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. shipyard in China. The Boreas’ dual fuel engine set is able to run on methanol and is purpose-built for the transport and installation of the next generation foundations and turbines at offshore wind farms. Commercial availably is expected in 2025.



Upon completion, the Boreas will be the largest vessel of its kind. Because of its size, the launch was a challenging job. First, it had to be moved from the construction site to the quay, using the so-called ‘skidding method’. Skidding is a safe and efficient load-out method for the horizontal transport of heavy and oversized objects along a linear track. The vessel was then skidded from the quay onto two pontoons. These pontoons were later submerged in a controlled operation after which the Boreas became afloat. After safely moored alongside, the works on the Boreas will continue with the installation of the main crane and the extension of the legs of the jack-up vessel. Meanwhile the vessel’s technical installation will be further commissioned, after which sea trails will take place to test performance. Subsequently, the Boreas will be handed over by the shipyard to Van Oord.