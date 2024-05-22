2024 May 22 16:59

Dataloy Systems launches groundbreaking widgets at Breakbulk Rotterdam

Dataloy Systems, one of the leaders in maritime technology solutions, unveils the groundbreaking Dataloy Widgets, set to transform maritime operations at Breakbulk Rotterdam, according to the company's release. Available from Dataloy VMS version 7.9, these innovative tools are designed to enhance data accessibility and utility across maritime logistics. Integrated seamlessly into the Dataloy Voyage Management System (VMS), the Widgets enable unprecedented contextual real-time insights and empower more agile, informed decision-making. This pivotal launch not only marks a significant leap in how maritime professionals interact with and utilise data but also sets a new standard for operational excellence in the industry.



The Dataloy Widgets bring a new level of functionality to maritime data management, offering features such as:

Instant Operational Insights: Users can access real-time data on key operational metrics such as bunker costs, port delays, and vessel performance.

Customisable Interface: Each widget can be tailored to meet the specific needs of individual users, making data interaction both intuitive and productive.

Integrated System Architecture: Seamlessly integrated within the Dataloy VMS, these widgets ensure a fluid user experience without the disruptions typical with disparate systems.

Anticipating the Impact: A New Era of Efficiency and Strategic Insight in Maritime Logistics

As Dataloy Systems launches its innovative Dataloy Widgets, the company envisions a transformative shift in maritime logistics. "These Widgets are more than just tools; they represent a new paradigm in how data is utilised in our industry," said Andrea Biasillo, CTO of Dataloy Systems. With their introduction, Dataloy is poised to significantly enhance operational efficiencies and improve the decision-making process across the maritime sector.

Established in 2002 and based in Bergen, Norway, Dataloy Systems is at the forefront of delivering integrated software solutions for the maritime industry. Its flagship, the Dataloy Voyage Management System (VMS), revolutionises commercial maritime operations for shipowners, operators, charterers, and traders by enhancing decision-making, revenue growth, and operational efficiency in a digital workspace. Committed to the industry's digital evolution, Dataloy ensures seamless navigation of maritime trade complexities, offering scalable solutions for the dynamic needs of maritime commerce.