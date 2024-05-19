2024 May 19 13:56

Noatum launches maritime services in Türkiye

Noatum, a leading multinational provider of integrated port operations, maritime, and logistics services, and an AD Ports Group company, announced the inaugural launch of Noatum Maritime’s office in Türkiye, AD Ports said in its news release.



Launch of the new office, to be led by Noatum Maritime, a core business unit of Noatum, will serve as an important step towards broadening the company's reach in key regional markets with focus on strengthening its comprehensive maritime agency services in the Mediterranean region. In addition, Noatum Maritime’s entry into Türkiye’s market is aligned with AD Ports Group’s vision for international expansion and presence across major global markets and trade lanes already connected to, or offering strong prospects to connect to, the UAE.



Led by Ömür Kuyucuoglu, who assumes the role of Country Manager for Noatum Maritime, the new entity will primarily serve as a port and liner agency, offering a comprehensive suite of maritime services tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients – inclusive of ship owners, ship operators, charterers, and ship managers.



Leveraging its local expertise and synergies across AD Ports Group and Noatum’s ecosystems, the office will deliver integrated services at every stage of maritime operation from its locations in Istanbul and Izmir. Furthermore, the launch also builds on Noatum’s already extensive local and regional presence and expertise given its existing Noatum Logistics - East Europe, Türkiye & CIS office, which is also based in Istanbul.



The expansion not only strengthens Noatum Maritime's foothold in the Mediterranean, but also signifies its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to customers worldwide. With over 60 years of experience in the maritime sector, the business is well-positioned to transform complex port calls into seamless experiences tailored to each client's unique requirements.



The expansion also follows the growing ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Türkiye, which were further strengthened with signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed in March and came into force in September of 2023. Among other measures, the agreement aims to promote bilateral trade and investment by removing or reducing tariffs and trade barriers, establishing a free trade area, and providing an enhanced market access for UAE’s companies and service providers.



The vast majority of Türkiye’s trade is moved by sea, amounting to USD $362 billion of import and USD $259 billion of export flows in 2023. Its shipping market is characterised by growing cargo volumes and a significant increase in fleet capacity, with cabotage transportation increasing by 48% between 2012 and 2022. This growth continues to push demand for high quality shipping services, presenting unique business opportunities for Noatum Maritime.