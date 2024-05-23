2024 May 23 16:38

The world's first methanol-powered container ship now on weekly service to the Port of Gothenburg

On Saturday, a new feeder service started calling regularly at the Port of Gothenburg. The world's first container ship powered by green methanol, Laura Maersk, operates the service sailing between the Port of Gothenburg and Bremerhaven, according to the company's release.



Laura Maersk is the first vessel in Maersk's major initiative to use renewable methanol as a ship fuel. The shipping company has an additional 20+ methanol-powered ships on order for delivery between 2024 and 2027.



In addition to Bremerhaven and the Port of Gothenburg, the new service calls at the ports in Helsingborg, Halmstad, and Kalundborg.

About Laura Maersk:

Cargo Capacity: 2136 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units)

Length: 172 meters

Width: 32.2 meters

Draft: 11 meters

Maximum Speed: 17.4 knots



The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia. Around 20% of Swedish foreign trade and over 50% of all container traffic is handled in the Port of Gothenburg.