2024 May 20 10:15

Serica Energy receives final approval from the NSTA to develop the 100% owned and operated Belinda field

Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ), a British independent upstream oil and gas company, announces that it has received final approval from the NSTA to develop the 100% owned and operated Belinda field, according to the company's release.

The field will be tied back to the Triton FPSO following the drilling of the development well which is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2025. The Belinda well is the 5th well in Serica’s Triton area drilling campaign, which commenced in April this year using the COSLInnovator drilling rig. All these wells are designed to enhance production via the Triton FPSO.

Proven and probable reserves in the Belinda field are estimated at about 5 million barrels of oil equivalent (80% oil). Production is scheduled to commence in 1Q2026 following the tie-back work to the Triton FPSO.

Serica Energy is a British independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a portfolio of UKCS assets. Serica has a balance of gas and oil production. The company is responsible for about 5% of the natural gas produced in the UK, a key element in the UK's energy transition. Serica’s producing assets are focused around two main hubs: the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields in the UK Northern North Sea, which it operates, and a mix of operated and non-operated fields tied back to the Triton FPSO. Serica also has operated interests in the producing Columbus (UK Central North Sea) and Orlando (UK Northern North Sea) fields and a non-operated interest in the producing Erskine field in the UK Central North Sea. Serica has a two-pronged strategy for growth comprising investment in its existing portfolio and M&A.